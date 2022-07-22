Manchester United ‘speak to Barcelona about Memphis Depay’



Memphis Depay could be set for a surprise return to Manchester United in this transfer window.

Journalist Rob Blanchette yesterday tweeted that United have “[spoken] to Barcelona about Memphis Depay.”

That would likely be a result of Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at the club.

Apparently, “Ten Hag will not tolerate Ronaldo’s current stance,” with the “club ready to show CR7 the door if he affects the camp.”

Being handed the starting role on tour appears to have revitalised Anthony Martial, however should Ronaldo leave or be frozen out of the side, one would expect United to reinforce their options up front, as it would leave the Frenchman as the only centre forward in the squad.

Elsewhere, Blanchette stated that, while the Dutchman is a “talented player” he doesn’t “feel Memphis is made for English football.”

Instead the journalist believes the club ought to go for “a younger pressing No. 9 to fill Ronaldo’s spot.”

There may be some sense in that idea, as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, plus Antony should he sign, would perhaps need a different sort of player to bounce off, rather than another dribbler.

However, if the Red Devils do manage to complete deals for Antony and top target Frenkie de Jong then they will have shelled out well over £100m in this window.

As The People’s Person have pointed out elsewhere, United seem to have arrived more than a little late to the striker market, and any “pressing no. 9” of a good age and yet to make a move could prove to be another significant outlay.

A move for Memphis could well appeal, with the FC Barcelona player set to lose his place up front to new signing Robert Lewandowski.

A knock-down price could appeal to the club, although previous negotiations with the Catalan giants over his club-and-country teammate might suggest that talks would not be straightforward.

However, it could be argued that signing a player Barca would likely be happy to part with could help grease the wheels in the De Jong pursuit.

After all, it seems as though they have to get £17m from somewhere.







