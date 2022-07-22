Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe edging closer to Trabzonspor switch



Trabzonspor could make a move for Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe in the coming days.

The Peoples Person reported the Turkish giant’s interest in the centre-back after news came to light of a potential switch.

For personal reasons, he returned to Manchester only a few days into the Australian pre-season tour.

However, it is fully expected that the academy graduate will in fact be leaving the club after failing to break into the squad.

He has been at the club since joining the academy in 2005 and looked incredibly promising after loan moves to the then Championship club Aston Villa.

According to Sport Witness, Trabzonspor are still eyeing Tuanzebe with a potential transfer happening in the very near future.

The Englishman could be moving ‘in the coming days’ as reported through Milliyet, a Turkish outlet.

Leicester City’s Jannik Vestergaard is also on the list of potential centre-back options.

At the beginning of the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano reported the news that Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly would leave the club this summer.

The English defender, who is now 24 years old, has just come back from two unsuccessful loan spells, first at Premier League side, Aston Villa and then a switch to Serie A side Napoli in January.

The outlet reports that Tuanzebe is warming to the idea of a move to Turkey to play for Trabzonspor with the view of playing Champions League football this season.

With the player wanting to leave, it now remains to be seen whether the Süper Lig giants can secure a permanent deal for the academy graduate.







