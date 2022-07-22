Peter Schmeichel: Christian Eriksen can become a ‘superstar’ at Manchester United



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has tipped new signing Christian Eriksen to become a superstar at his new club.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, a Danish sports magazine, the former United keeper went on to say about Eriksen: ‘I have no doubt that he will be a success. The fans already love him.

‘He’s good enough (to play for Manchester United) and he can handle it. He will probably become a superstar at United if he delivers what he can.’

Eriksen arrived at United on a free transfer after a brief spell with Premier League team Brentford and Schmeichel had no doubts that once United were in the frame for the Dane it would be an easy decision.

‘All due respect to Thomas Frank and Brentford, but Christian Eriksen is ambitious and he has become even more ambitious after his accident. I couldn’t see him taking a chance with Antonio Conte again, nor could I see him staying (at Brentford), the move to United didn’t surprise me.’

Schmeichel isn’t the only Dane to sing Eriksen’s praises recently either. Tommy Møller Nielsen, a current scout at United and son of legendary Danish coach Richard Møller Nielsen, has opened up about how excited the club is at signing the ex Spurs Midfielder.

‘Our English scouts have been crazy about him for several years, because he delivers. He has a very good level. The better the players he plays with, the better he will be.’

He went on to say ‘It is clearly an important factor he has delivered over a longer period of time. It has played a role in his signing.’

Eriksen arrives after a successful six month spell at Brentford where he showed his quality on the ball and ability to create chances hadn’t diminished after his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

United have given the 30 year old midfielder a three year contract and was new manager Erik Ten Hag’s second signing of the summer.

With the exit of Paul Pogba, creativity is desperately needed in the center of the park for United, something Eriksen will no doubt bring, as his time in a Brentford shirt proved.

Ten Hag will be feeling confident that Christian Eriksen can indeed live up to his compatriot’s high praise and become a star in a United shirt.







