Predicted XI: Manchester United versus Aston Villa – Tyrell Malacia tipped to start



Manchester United take on Aston Villa tomorrow at the Optus Stadium in Perth as they look to continue their positive preseason tour.

Erik ten Hag has looked to field strong sides from the start so far and he has reaped the reward with eleven goals in three games.

That looks set to continue, with a warmup drill yesterday at an open training session hinting at the starting line-up.

As tweeted by Laurie Whitwell, it “looks like outfield selection will come from Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Martial.”

Scott McTominay is unlikely to feature having missed the session to do recovery and gym work.

Raphael Varane is available for selection once again, having sustained a knock during the 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool.

James Garner is also likely to feature, having been integrated into training this week.

Both Varane and Garner will most probably play a role in the second half as Ten Hag opts for continuity.

David de Gea is a shoo-in for a start, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof taking up defensive positions.

Tyrell Malacia made his first start of the tour against Crystal Palace on Tuesday and his excellent performance could get him the nod over Luke Shaw in Perth.

McTominay’s absence means that Donny van de Beek could be in line to partner Fred in midfield, despite the manager seeing his best role as being behind the striker.

That role will surely go to Bruno Fernandes, with Anthony Martial up front as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford operating on the wings.









