Tara Bourne heads to Birmingham City on loan



Promising United academy graduate Tara Bourne heads to Birmingham City on a season long loan.

Bourne signed her first professional contract with United last year.

She then had two loan spells, first at Sheffield United and then at Blackburn Rovers.

Manager Marc Skinner said, “This loan move to Birmingham City Women will give Tara continued valuable first-team experience in a very competitive league.

“We’re confident the loan spell will really aid Tara’s development and will be keeping a close eye on her throughout the season.”

This news follows that on Thursday that team-mate Carrie Jones will also spend the 22/23 season on loan at Super League side Leicester City.

The Welsh international has made 10 appearances for the club and is also an academy graduate.

Jones also signed her first professional contract last year.

Skinner commented, “Part of the great culture of our club is the continued belief in the development of our young players.

“This move is a perfect opportunity for Carrie to gain the valuable experience she needs to continue her personal and professional development.”

Meanwhile, the new signings have been settling in well at Carrington with training pictures appearing online.

Skinner continues to build a squad of experienced players mixed with exciting young players.







