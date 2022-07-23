Alvaro Fernandez spotted at Preston North End match for possible loan move



Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez has been spotted at Deepdale for Preston North End’s pre-season fixture against Leicester.

The 19 year old is coming off the back of an impressive season where he was named player of the year for the u23s.

The Spaniard was not included in the first team’s pre-season tour due to a loan move being on the cards which now looks like it is set to be finalised.

George Hodgson of Lancs Live has stated “looks like Man United’s Alvaro Fernandez (LWB), linked with PNE and believed to be a target, is at Deepdale watching.”

alvaro fernandez on loan from man united with ryan lowe and peter ridsdale #pnefc pic.twitter.com/S5yYpS2eM5 — Alfie Winder (@Alfie_w41) July 23, 2022

Under Ryan Lowe, Preston operate with a back three that will suit Fernandez’s style of play.

Without a regular left wingback last season, Lowe was often forced to play midfielders in the position, which bodes well for Fernandez’s chances of playing time.

His main rivals for the position will be the experience Irish duo of Greg Cunningham and former United academy product, Robbie Brady.

A classy player with the ball, Fernandez likes to get forward often, with a variety of overlapping runs and picking up positions infield.

Calm and composed on the ball, the youngster displays maturity well above his years.

However, lacking a bit of top end pace, he can be caught out defensively at times but his smart positioning and decision making often make up for it.

As the main hub of United’s u23s last season, the left back notched four goals and six assists for the season.

A potential star for the future, a loan spell in the Championship is a great first step for Fernandez into senior football.

