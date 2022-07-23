Antony: Manchester United willing to pay over £51 million for the Brazilian winger



Manchester United are reportedly not giving up on their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony.

According to Raica Simplicio and Thiago Fernandes (GOAL), the Red Devils are willing to pay over £51 million to land Antony.

Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the 22 year old and shares a very good relationship with him.

The Dutchman was instrumental in Antony’s growth as a player, especially last season.

Ajax are said to be reluctant to sell their star player but will listen to offers.

They have set a price of £68 million, which United will not pay.

The report states: “Manchester United have not given up on signing Ajax star Antony.”

“The Premier League side are plotting a last attempt to land the winger, GOAL understands, but the Dutch team do not want to let him leave and have frustrated the Red Devils with their demands.”

“United have been after the 22-year-old all summer and his agents travelled to Europe early in the transfer window to arrange a deal.”

“But the club’s previous offer of €60 million (£51m/$61m) fell far short of the figure Ajax are demanding for Antony.”

The Brazilian would add flair to United’s attack and would slot in on the right wing.

Ten Hag mentioned the importance of having a big squad and also hinted at strengthening the attack.

United must push for the move, as the player is himself very adamant about coming to Old Trafford.