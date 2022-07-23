David De Gea opens up on life under Ten Hag



David De Gea has opened up on life under new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag and the new culture that has built up around the club already.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, De Gea was very open about how Erik Ten Hag has upped the workload in training.

‘We are really improving, the new manager, things are going really well, we are working really hard as a team,’ the keeper said.

‘He’s very intense, everything he says is fully focused, 100%, just in training, he brings new things, new thoughts, so we need to adapt to him.’

United seemed to lack an identity and a footballing culture under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, something which David De Gea touched upon during the interview.

When asked if he agreed with Bruno Fernandes‘ assessment that the United squad needed more discipline, he responded with: ‘I agree, we needed more culture, a better culture of football, of just thinking about football, nothing else.’

The Spanish shot stopper was added to the list of United players who have highlighted the need for change from last season’s poor showing.

‘I think many things have to change,’ said De Gea, ‘I think we were really poor last season, we played really bad, to be honest, but we are really improving under the new manager.’

‘Things are going really well, we are working really hard as a team, that’s the most important thing. Let’s see. Go day by day, try to work as hard as possible and try to improve.’

David De Gea signed for United in 2011 and is nearing his 500th appearance for the club, a great achievement for the 31 year old, who could also break the record for appearances for a United goalkeeper this season if he plays more than 43 games.

This interview certainly shows the change that new manager Ten Hag has brought to United, with improved tactical nous, more discipline running through the team and increased focus on the footballing aspects.

United fans will be hoping that these changes will lead to a better season ahead than the last.