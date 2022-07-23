Donny van de Beek to start for Man United vs Aston Villa



Luke Shaw has been chosen to start ahead of Tyrell Malacia in today’s pre-season warm up game against Aston Villa.

Manager Erik ten hag will want to keep the momentum going after three wins from three on tour, with 11 goals scored so far.

In midfield, Donny van de Beek will get another chance to impress as Scott McTominay struggles with an injury.

The Scotsman did not even make the bench for the game.

Elsewhere, it is the same starting XI who impressed in the 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will continue in central defence despite Raphael Varane‘s return to fitness. The Frenchman is on the bench. Diogo Dalot continues at right back after impressing in midweek.

Van de Beek will partner Fred in midfield and Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho will support Anthony Martial up front.

James Garner makes the bench for the first time on the tour after recovering from a knock that kept him out of the first three games.

The only other player not to have got minutes on the tour is wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho, who also could feature in the second half.

Will Fish is also on the bench despite his sending off on Tuesday.

The confirmed line-up is as follows:

Kick off in Perth is at 10.45am BST.







