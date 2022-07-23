Eric Bailly: AS Roma interested in signing Manchester United centre back



As Roma are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

According to Steve Bates (The Sunday People), Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with his former player and the Serie A club have stepped up their efforts to sign him.

Bailly has always been a confusing one to determine.

On his day he looks unbeatable and one of the best centre backs in the world but on occassions his rashness costs United dearly.

Bailly was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in the high-profile summer of 2016.

In terms of ability, he had all the attributes to become one of Mourinho’s defensive stalwarts.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his United career and he is now way down the pecking order for centre backs at United.

With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane already ahead of him, United have splashed the cash on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

This would hint at a centre back sale.

United will be hoping to hike up the price after negotiations with Roma.

The money could used to boost Ten Hag’s transfer budget and would allow United more room to negotiate for their top targets.

United are looking at completing a deal for Frenkie de Jong and are also said to be keen on signing an attacker this summer.