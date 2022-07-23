Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa: Erik ten Hag points out key area of improvement



Erik ten Hag was not impressed with Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils gave away a two-goal advantage to draw the game, as Callum Chambers scored the equaliser in the dying minutes of the match.

Ten Hag shared his thoughts on the game:

“They (Man Utd players) can have a lot of confidence because they are good. But they have to know they have to work hard and play as a team, then we’ll have good performances.”

“We want to play proactive football, we want to play with initiative, we want to play attacking football — I think that’s what we seen today over long periods, but in the end you have to control the game and that is what we didn’t do.”

The Dutchman was also asked about the pitch conditions and whether those had any effect on his players.

“It’s the circumstances you have to deal with. This football field is equal so you have to make an advantage from it.”

The 52 year old, however, was pleased with aspects of his team. He went on to say:

“For the players, for the team, I think we make a lot of progress, a lot of positive aspects. ”

“I would say also, at the end, a setback, but it’s also part of the season. You also have to have setbacks and have to deal with it.”

United lost control of the game in the second half, which allowed Villa to get their foot back in.

Ten Hag called this ‘unacceptable.’

“That’s what I just said in the dressing room, a drop of focus is unacceptable but to the season I’m happy because now I can tell them it cannot happen.”