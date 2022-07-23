Manuel Ankanji prefers Manchester United move over Arsenal



Borussia Dortmund centre back Manuel Akanji has expressed a desire to join Manchester United over Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, reported by Sportsmole.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are believed to have firm interest in signing the Swiss defender and his position at Dortmund appears to be undecided with persistent speculation of a move away.

Recent reports by Gazzetta dello Sport have stated that Ankanji is no longer in Dortmund’s plans for the upcoming season and has been offered to Arsenal for £21 million.

Despite this Manchester United are still monitoring the situation and may well see this as a chance to strengthen the depth of the centre back position, especially with Tunazebe, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all linked with possible moves away.

With Akanji on record as saying Manchester United are his favourite club, this could put the Red Devils in a strong position should they make a move.

The Swiss international had this to say in an interview back in 2018: ‘Since my childhood days, Manchester United have been my favourite club. I’d like to play there one day but right now that’s not an issue.’

Akanji was an important part of the German side’s league campaign last season and has been at his current club since 2018.

Arsenal also seem to be well stocked in defence although similar to United, this could change if there are any sales.

With United already signing a centre back in Lisandro Martinez it does seem a stretch to think another defender will be signed.

However with the possible outgoings in the same position, buying a proven international player still in his prime years, for a reasonable fee could prove to be too much temptation for United to resist.

Erik Ten Hag will be using the pre-season tour to weigh up his current options in the middle with Bailly getting plenty of game time so far.

No doubt an attractive offer for one of the fringe defenders may well see United make their move again in the market, with Akanji definitely obtainable.

