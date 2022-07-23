Match report: Manchester United draw with Aston Villa to conclude pre-season tour

Manchester United concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw down-under against Aston Villa.

United started off well with good link up play between Martial and Rashford, who have both excelled in pre-season.

United weren’t going to have it all their own way, though, with Matty Cash coming forward and taking a shot but it was just wide.

The Red Devils made the breakthrough in the 24th minute, Rashford and Fernandes linked up well before Shaw burst down the left and crossed it to Sancho, who had been knocking at the door throughout the game.

It was wave after wave from United as Sancho came close again before Rashford fired wide.

He was heavily involved in the second goal too. Sancho got in behind and squared it to Rashford, who took a shot but it took a big deflection off Matty Cash and looped high into the net.

United made no changes at half time, the pitch was causing problems and the weather took a turn for the worse.

Perhaps Ten Hag wanted to stick to the more experienced players who could more easily adapt to the conditions and hopefully avoid injury.

Meanwhile, Villa made a lot of changes and they made an instant impact, Leon Bailey in particular.

Shortly after winning the ball back off Fred and setting up a chance for Watkins, he found himself with the ball again and danced round Lindelof, curling the ball past De Gea.

Sancho was still United’s brightest spark and was putting dangerous crosses into the box.

However, United were struggling with this revitalized Villa side. Bailey almost drew Villa level as he skipped round De Gea but luckily for the Reds, Maguire was on the line to save it.

It was time for United to make changes and ten fresh-faced subs came on to try and make an impact.

This was not your typical friendly of old, there had been challenges flying in from both sides and the pitch and weather conditions didn’t make them look any better. Not long after coming on and Tahith Chong found himself in the book.

Bailly also found himself in the book after squaring up to a Villa player.

In two minutes of stoppage time, Villa equalised in what would effectively be the last kick of the game.

Callum Chambers headed in Bailey’s corner and cost United their 100% pre-season record. De Gea could have done better but his defence, though they had shown promise previously, let him down on that occasion.

1st half team: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Fred, Dalot, Shaw, Sancho, Van De Beek

2nd half: Telles, Hannibal, Elanga, Varane, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, Malacia, Chong, Iqbal