Player ratings: Man United 2-2 Aston Villa – Jadon Sancho shines in horrific conditions



Manchester United drew with Aston Villa 2-2 today in a pre-season friendly in rainy Perth, Australia. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Had little to do in the first half, some flapping at corners and crosses in the second, poor on the second goal.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – The conditions probably prevented him from repeating the great performance against Palace, but nonetheless really looking like the finished article now.

Harry Maguire 7 – Made some good interceptions, a great goal-line clearance from Bailey and had a good attempt on goal, but was wasteful at times in his passing.

Victor Lindelof 4.5 – Slightly dodgy backpass in the first half and too easily beaten by Bailey for the first Villa goal.

Luke Shaw 6 – A great run from Shaw to set up the first goal and picked Sancho out superbly. Slow to get back for the first Villa goal and looked slow and disinterested in the second.

Donny van de Beek 3 – A great opportunity to stake his claim for a starting place, but really fluffed his lines. Just didn’t seem to impact the game at all.

Fred/strong> 6 – Not exactly the conditions for Brazilian football, but played a great pass over the top for Sancho in the run up to the second goal. Pickpocketed at the start of the second which almost led to an Ollie Watkins goal.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Was involved in a lot of United’s best moments, but again quite wasteful on occasions. Looks like he needs a couple of goals though to bring his confidence back to its optimum level.

Jadon Sancho 8.5 – Goal and an assist and another superb performance for Sancho in horrible conditions. Really flying now.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Looks like he’s getting back to his best, but not quite there yet. Was there for the goal but there was an element of luck.

Anthony Martial 7 – Played well but wasn’t able to recreate the fire of the first three games. Again, the terrible conditions don’t help technically gifted players such as Martial.

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Shame to see the decline of the Spider. Could be sold or even loaned this summer.

Eric Bailly 7 – A good run out for Eric.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – Did well enough.

Tyrell Malacia 7.5 – Brought on against a player who was ripping Shaw and Lindelof apart, and kept him quiet. Also made some good forward runs.

Alex Telles 6 – Did pretty well in the unfamiliar number 6 role.

James Garner 7 – Big upgrade on Van de Beek.

Zidane Iqbal 7 – Another classy performance from the talented midfielder.

Hannibal Mejbri 6 – Did OK.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Quiet

Tahith Chong 5 – Some nice skills but wasteful and greedy going forward.