Reliable reporter claims Atletico Madrid are confident of signing Cristiano Ronaldo



Reliable reporter Sacha Tavolieri claims that sources inside Atletico Madrid are confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will join the club from Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave United in pursuit of Champions League football and because of family issues.

Agent Jorge Mendes has been speaking to various clubs, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea, Napoli, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid in order to find his star a new home.

Atleti, neighbours and arch rivals of Ronaldo’s former club Real, were understood to be unable to raise the finances needed to land the star and club president Enrique Cerezo hinted yesterday that the transfer would not be an option.

However, RMC Sport’s tier 1 reporter Tavolieri says that despite the president’s dismissive manner, moves are happening behind the scenes to make the sensational transfer happen.

“Despite the statements of its president, it comes to me that some members of #AtleticoMadrid are optimistic about the arrival of #Ronaldo at the #Colchoneros,” Tavolieri tweeted late last night.

“The sale of Matheus #Cunha could have a direct impact on his coming. To be continued.”

There has been a sense for some time that if any club was to take on the galactico, it might be the Colchoneros.

Diego Simeone has always been a big fan of the Portuguese and despite Alvaro Morata’s return from a loan to Juventus, a proven goalscorer must be high on the agenda, with only Angel Correa (12) and Luis Suarez (11) hitting double figures in la Liga last season, with the latter having subsequently left the Wanda Metropolitano.

The move has been pushed hard by Ronaldo’s camp, with the family issues cited as the reason for his absence from United’s pre-season tour possibly calling for a return to the city that was once home.

Mendes has let it be known that his client is willing to take a 30% pay cut to join a Champions League club, which could pave the way for the move.

Atleti are said to need to raise around €40 million if they were to make the deal happen. Cunha’s transfer could go a long way towards achieving that.







