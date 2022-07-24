Anthony Martial forces himself into Erik Ten Hag’s plans ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United number 9 Anthony Martial is set to stay at Old Trafford for another season, with the Frenchman impressing in pre-season and forcing himself into manager Erik Ten Hag’s plans.

United were at one point in the current summer window said to be willing to listen to offers for the France International in an effort to offset his bloated wages from the wage bill.

However, in a interesting turn of events, The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that the 26-year-old has impressed the new boss with his ‘renewed energy’ and his impressive performances on tour. He also said that he has “listened intently” and “given his all”. As a result, he is seen by the manager as central to his plans and is set for a defining role in the side.

Martial has been in fine form on United’s pre-season tour, scoring three goals in as many games in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United’s no 9 has been leading the line on tour, spearheading the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation and partnering English duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, with whom he seems to be forging a deadly strikeforce.

The star man’s scintillating displays have certainly been enough to change Ten Hag’s mind. The Dutchman has now indicated that the player should not be sold. The player’s intent on listening and eagerness to give it all has left the manager hopeful that he can bring the best out of the rejuvenated forward as per Paul Hirst, who reaffirmed the club’s interest in retaining the French striker.

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the decision to keep Martial had been communicated to the player, with the club rejecting the advances of two unnamed clubs interested in his services on loan.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now. pic.twitter.com/tEAJDdWNnZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

According to Chris Wheeler, Martial has impressed so much that he is set to start the season as United’s starting striker even if Ronaldo were to return to training.

The Portuguese captain has been widely rumored to be looking for an exit out of Old Trafford, with the club’s lack of ambition in the transfer market and a lack of Champions League football being cited as his primary reasons for attempting to engineer a move.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner’s efforts along with those of his long-term facilitator Jorge Mendes have so far been unsuccessful with several clubs not interested in adding the 37-year-old who has a year left on his United contract to their ranks.

Such news will definitely come as a welcome to many within the fanbase who feel that Martial has earned himself the opportunity to enter the season as United’s starting striker.

Supporters remain hopeful that Martial, who has been at the club since 2015, can finally kick on on a consistent basis and live up to the high expectations he came with on his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams. With Ronaldo’s future uncertain, the burden of finding the net for the Red Devils will firmly rest on his shoulders.

