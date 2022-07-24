Benjamin Sesko: Manchester United interested in signing RB Salzburg striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are monitoring the situation surrounding the 19 year old.

He tweeted: “Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško.

“He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ – but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now.”

“Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle.”

There was an earlier report from the reliable Austrian newspaper Kurier stating that Sesko’s representative’s were in talks with United to finalise a deal.

Tottenham have been previously linked to Sesko, with Fabio Paratici a particular fan of the player.

The Slovenian is yet another product of Red Bull’s amazing youth system.

Sesko has been likened to Haaland due his physical stature and explosiveness.

With reports about Cristiano Ronaldo’s willingness to leave for Champions League football, United can look to revamp their attacking line.

Ten Hag hinted at the need for an additional forward, so United might explore this space.

Sesko would add a different dynamic to United’s attack with his direct style of play.

The 19 year old could be a lethal weapon, especially when hitting teams on the counter.

He registered 10 goals and one assist in 36 games last season across all competitions for Salzburg.

Sesko has the raw attributes to succeed in the Premier League and would be a welcome to addition to Man United’s squad.