Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Brandon Williams

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing left-back, Brandon Williams, from Manchester United this summer.

The Mirror reports that The Seagulls are looking at Williams to replace Manchester City bound Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella is poised to join Pep Guardiola’s side in the coming weeks, with the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal leaving a hole in the City squad.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has identified Williams as the ideal replacement for Cucurella, once the reported £50 million deal is complete.

The fee for Williams is touted to be around £15 million, which would represent good business for United.

With the recent arrival of Tyrell Malacia and the international quality of Alex Telles and Luke Shaw at the club, United are well stocked at left-back.

Williams made his debut for United in 2019 and enjoyed a decent start to his United career, becoming a bit of a fan’s favorite early on.

His first league start ironically came against Brighton, an impressive debut which saw Williams voted Man of the Match, in a 3-1 triumph.

The Englishman has notched up 50 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring a solitary goal away at Sheffield United in a 3-3 draw.

Despite his promising start in the first team, Williams couldn’t hold down a regular spot and was eventually loaned out to Norwich last season.

Whilst the desire is always for home-grown stars to excel, a move to Brighton would represent a better chance for the twenty-one year old to get Premier League football than at Old Trafford, currently.

Erik Ten Hag will be expecting any fee for Williams to be added to the transfer kitty as United face a busy end to the summer window.