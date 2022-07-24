Erik Ten Hag to get big bonus if he brings Man United back to top four



Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is set to coin a huge £3 million bonus if he leads United back into the Champions League, according to The Sun.

It seems that United have dangled a mighty big carrot in front of Ten Hag by giving him a chance to land a huge windfall providing he meets the minimum requirements of United’s board.

This minimum requirement appears to be getting United back into the Champions League, which would provide the club and Ten Hag more money for future transfers.

United would lose £25 million if they miss out on Champions League for the second year running, courtesy of an agreement in the shirt deal with Adidas.

Alongside this loss, television revenue would be hit once again, with the Europa League not carrying the premium that Champions League games do.

It seems as if United have learnt from past mistakes in handing out large upfront contracts to managers, with Ten Hag apparently on half the amount that Pep Guardiola is on in the blue half of Manchester.

The loss of revenue for United from being outside the elite European competition can have a big impact on future transfers.

Getting into the knockout stages can create a big impact to a club both in terms of stature as well as income.

With the maximum earnings in the elite European club competition being around €85 million, this would leave a huge hole in the club’s finances should they not get top four.

With Erik Ten Hag wanting to bring United back to the top table, the pressure is on.

United are not bankrolled in the same way that some of the elite European clubs are these days, so every penny that they earn is crucial in keeping the club in the European elite.

Ten Hag has so far got three players on board, including the free signing of Christian Eriksen, in order to get United back to winning ways.

