Giorgi Mamardashvili: Valencia goalkeeper responds to Manchester United links



Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation surrounding Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 21 year old is one of the most exciting young keepers around the world right now.

On the 25th of May, AS claimed that United had made contact with the player’s entourage to discuss a possible transfer.

In an interview with Plaza Deportiva, the Georgian spoke about the interest from United.

He stated: “I see it but now the first thing is Valencia. Then we’ll see. It is very important for me to be happy and I am happy, I like the team, I like the city…”

Mamardashvili kept eight clean sheets and conceded 20 goals from 18 La Liga games last season.

🇪🇸🇬🇪 Giorgi Mamardashvili’s debut season at @valenciacf has come to an end and what a season it turned out to be! 18 Matches☑️

8 Clean sheets🔒

55 Saves🧤

3.1 Saves per game (73%)⚠️

1.1 Goals conceded per game⛔️

3X LaLiga King Of The Match 👑

Copa Del Rey runner-up🥈

NT debut 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/2lDMJE4Nwg — Georgian Footy (@GeorgianFooty) May 22, 2022

His contract runs till 2024, with an option to extend for a further year.

The 21 year old was loaned to Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi in the summer of 2021.

His impressive performances earned him a permanent deal at Los Ches.

Mamardashvili earned his first call-up for the Georgia national team against Bulgaria last September.

Dean Henderson‘s departure has left United thin in the goalkeeping department. Tom Heaton is the only backup available to David De Gea.

United could make a move for the Georgian, who could be available for around €15 million, as per AS.

He’ll likely provide good competition to De Gea and could turn out to be a star in the future.