Jayden Meghoma set for Southampton move rather than Manchester United



Tottenham’s Jayden Meghoma is set to sign for Southampton according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was previously reported that the 16 year old would be joining Manchester United but it now seems he will make a move to Southampton instead.

Having recently turned 16, Meghoma would have joined United’s group of first year scholars in the u18s.

But Romano has reported “Southampton are set to sign England U16 talents Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Jayden Meghoma from Tottenham. Full agreement in place for €1m total fee.”

The news means Elyh Harrison remains the only new addition to the youth ranks this summer so far.

Typically making several youth signings every summer, it seems the club have higher expectations for this year’s group coming from within the ranks, having offered an unusually high 13 scholar deals to last season’s u16s.

The new group have been in action for pre-season over the past month including a recent 2-1 victory over Charlton with Ethan Wheatley and Jack Moorhouse providing the goals.

United’s new crop of youngsters can be seen in action by fans on Monday when they take on Northern Ireland in the first of two showcase matches at the Super Cup NI.

Both matches will be available to view for free through BBC Sport NI.

The club’s u16s will also be involved in the historic tournament’s junior section.

Kicking off on Monday against Surf Select from San Diego, California before further matches with County Fermanagh and MK Dons to round out the group stage.