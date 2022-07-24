Manchester United lining up a move for Denzel Dumfries



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to make an offer for Inter Milan full-back and Netherlands International Denzel Dumfries.

According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (as per Sport Witness), the United hierarchy is set to make an offer for the Dutch defender in the event that they are able to offload Aaron Wan Bissaka this summer.

The Italian top flight club are said to value Dumfries at €40m and would be keen to offload the player should an offer around that region formally arrive. This is despite the 26-year-old only joining the club a year ago.

Dumfries is said to be tempted and keen on a move that would enable him to join up with his countryman, Ten Hag, as he kickstarts his management era at the Theatre of Dreams.

Calciomercato recently reported that United are in pole position in the race to sign the Inter Milan ace. Chelsea were also said to be interested in him at one point during negotiations with Inter for Romelu Lukaku, in which the defender’s name popped up.

Dumfries certainly has the qualities needed to thrive not only in the Premier League but in an Erik ten Hag system. The Dutchman is pacy, with an ability to bomb up and down the right flank to great effect.

The player’s strengths especially lie in an attacking capacity and going forward, where he excels significantly. Dumfries has been described as a ‘real powerhouse’ by the Northern Scot, something that will encourage many United fans.

The 26-year-old made 33 appearances in Serie A last season, netting an impressive five goals and completing four assists to boot.

Dumfries boasts athleticism in abundance, plenty of experience, and a high energy in his game that enables him to be an all-action defender throughout the game.

Considering the recent reports that Ten Hag has not been impressed by Wan Bissaka, favoring Diogo Dalot instead, and is actively looking to get rid of the Englishman, a player like Dumfries would come in handy.

Undoubtedly, he would be a real upgrade on Wan Bissaka who has failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford and now looks set to depart the club in the current transfer window.

With the relatively fair valuation by Inter despite the defender being left with three years on his current contract, a deal is there to be done by United if reports are to be believed and the club do intend to step up their efforts in the coming days and sign Dumfries.

