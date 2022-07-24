String of clubs fight for Hannibal Mejbri on loan



Hannibal Mejbri is set for a loan move in the next week according to Sky Sports.

The 19 year old has been among Erik ten Hag’s squad for the pre-season tour but has been used sparingly and in unfamiliar positions.

With the depth of options for the attacking midfield role, it is now expected that Hannibal will leave on loan to seek regular playing time.

Sky Sports reports a number of clubs are chasing his services “with Birmingham, West Brom, Millwall and Middlesbrough all interested in signing the youngster.”

A possible move outside of England could also be on the cards with “Braga and two clubs in Spain also keen on the midfielder.”

Already a full senior international for Tunisia, with 16 caps, Hannibal has reached the stage where regular senior football is vital to continue his development and it is unlikely to come at Old Trafford.

Missing large portions of last season due to international duty, the youngster only made 14 appearances across the age groups for Manchester United.

An attacking midfielder by trade, he has also spent time on the left wing and in a deeper midfield role.

A real dribbler of the ball, the Tunisian particularly likes to hold onto the ball to draw in challenges, winning his sides a large amount of free kicks in a similar fashion to Jack Grealish.

But despite possessing a lot of skill with the ball, the biggest question mark remains around his temperament and maturity.

Struggling to contain himself, already picking up three red cards for the club’s u23s, Hannibal’s forays into the first team have also been highlighted by multiple physical altercations, including with his own teammate in training.

A spell in the Championship would be preferred to ready him with dealing with the physicality of English football without losing his head.

A year in a tough league, surrounded by seasoned pros to help guide his maturity and decision making could be the key to harnessing his high but extremely volatile potential.

