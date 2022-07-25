A transfer deal isn’t close between Ajax and Manchester United for Ethan Laird



Ajax still hold an interest in Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird but the potential transfer is not concrete yet.

The Peoples Person recently reported the Dutch giant’s interest in the young Englishman. He has just returned from a disappointing loan spell at Bournemouth, who achieved promotion to the Premier League last season.

He joined the then Championship club in January after an impressive run of games for Swansea City, who also compete in the same league.

However, a mixture of injuries and failing to get into the squad despite being fit hindered Laird’s performance going into the final weeks of the season.

It was fully expected that the Englishman would rejoin Bournemouth if they were promoted but this hasn’t been the case after how things turned out last time around.

The full-back has managed to appear as a substitute in a couple of the pre-season games this campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag.

It is unclear what will happen in terms of loans this season with the players who remained at Carrington during the pre-season tour the only players who are expected to leave on loan.

According to Gerjan Hamstelaar, through The European Lad on Twitter, there is nothing concrete for Laird but interest still remains.

🚨 – JUST IN: Ajax are viewing Quinten Timber as the possible new 1st option for right back. The interest in Ethan Laird is still there but so far nothing concrete. [@Hamstelaar] pic.twitter.com/5iMqAU8MXW — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 25, 2022

He said in a tweet “JUST IN: Ajax are viewing Quinten Timber as the possible new 1st option for right back.”

“The interest in Ethan Laird is still there but so far nothing concrete.”

The 20-year-old will be eager to play in the first team after his appearances last season but it is yet to be seen whether that will be for United or another team.

The Red Devils have Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams who can all play in the right-back position, meaning he would be the fourth choice iof he were to stay.

