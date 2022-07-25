Christian Eriksen has been spotted for the first time since his move to Manchester United



Christian Eriksen has been spotted since his move to Manchester United on a free transfer for the first time.

After huge speculation over his future, the former Tottenham and Brentford star made the move up north on a three-year deal.

The midfielder’s contract came to an end last month but had the option of extending it by one year.

In the end, he didn’t extend his stay at Brentford after leaving Inter Milan last summer after the rules stated that he could not play because of his defibrillator.

He is eligible to play in England after a six-month stay at Brentford following his exit from the Italian side.

According to The Sun, Eriksen has made the journey up north and has been spotted in Manchester for the first time.

Christian Eriksen spotted in Manchester today. pic.twitter.com/3PoT5C9WC4 — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) July 24, 2022

As he walked the city streets, he was greeted by typical weather for England, getting used to his new surroundings.

It is expected that he will play some part in one of the upcoming friendlies against Atletico Madrid or Rayo Vallecano.

The Premier League season kicks off in less than two weeks as Erik ten Hag’s refreshed Man United side faces Brighton at home.

It remains to be seen how Eriksen is used in this squad given that Ten Hag has plenty of options in the attacking midfielder role.

United are expected to sign another central midfielder who could play alongside the Danish international.

However, the 30-year-old could be used as a squad option if the team needs impact from the bench.

