Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Manchester for talks with United over his future



Cristiano Ronaldo is travelling back to Manchester for showdown talks about his future with the club.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news early this evening.

🚨 EXCL: Cristiano Ronaldo travelling back to Manchester today & will hold talks with Man Utd on future. Unclear if/when 37yo will return to training. Club stance still not for sale + expect him to be important part of side next season @TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/4AZVRPm1cO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 25, 2022

“The 37-year-old is expected in Manchester on Monday and will hold discussion with United, having informed them of his wish to leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives,” Ornstein wrote.

“It is unclear at this stage if he will train with United on Tuesday, but he is expected to have face-to-face dialogue with Ten Hag in the coming days.

“His return is believed to be viewed by the Old Trafford as a positive sign.

“Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.”

With the players having been given today off, all eyes will be on the AON Training Complex in Carrington tomorrow to see if the galactico takes part in training.

His request to leave the club has so far been resisted by United, who in any case have not been approached by any club about a possible transfer.

Bayern Munich, Napoli, PSG, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid have all reportedly turned down the chance to sign the striker.

Ronaldo asked to be excused from the club’s southern hemisphere tour for “family reasons”.

Until now, whatever opinions have been expressed about the famous number 7, his professionalism has never been questioned by anyone.

It is therefore fully expected that he will indeed take part in training tomorrow.

Whether or not this gives Erik ten Tag time to integrate him with his squad ahead of the new season would also remain to be seen.