Frenkie de Jong: FC Barcelona aim to resolve deferred wages with Manchester United target



FC Barcelona have finally made a move towards resolving Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages.

According to The Independent, the Catalan club are said to have made the first offer to De Jong, which would put him one step closer to joining Manchester United.

The report states:

“The Independent has been told that Barcelona have made an initial offer to try and resolve Frenkie De Jong’s €17m in deferred wages, which would push him to Manchester United in a £70m-plus deal.”

“That potential resolution was still over €10m less than the figure De Jong is owned.” Barcelona will need to resolve this situation before moving into other targets like Jules Kounde. The report mentions that Barca have asked for more time from Kounde’s camp in order to finalise the De Jong transfer.

United have already agreed a fee with Barcelona of around £63 million plus add-ons.

Despite reports from Spain claiming that De Jong wants to remain at Barca, United do believe that the 25 year old is keen to reunite with his former manager.

De Jong is said to be Ten Hag’s number one target this summer and the 52 year old is ready to wait patiently for his man.

It is to be seen whether De Jong accepts Barca’s initial proposal.

The Dutchman is a part of the La Liga club’s pre-season tour in the USA, much to the frustration of United fans.

United will be hoping that they can this deal over the line as soon as possible so they can focus their attention on other targets.