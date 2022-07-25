Gary Neville states Frenkie de Jong should consider legal action against Barcelona

Ex-Manchester United defender, Gary Neville has weighed in on the Frenkie de Jong saga.

Neville believes the Dutch midfielder should seriously consider legal action against Barcelona, with regard to his deferred wages.

De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 25, 2022

Reports suggest the Spanish giants owe de Jong around 17 million Euros in up-paid wages.

The former United captain describes Barcelona’s actions as “bullying” and says all players and clubs should be behind De Jong, if he was to take Barça to court.

De Jong isn’t the only member of the current Barça squad in this situation. A situation made worse by Barcelona spending big on transfers this summer, given the financial mess they are in.

Question marks about how Barca have been allowed to sanction deals for the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are hanging over the Catalan club.

The transfer of De Jong to Manchester United would appear to be the answer to these questions, with a 75 million Euro deal having been agreed between the clubs.

Spanish media report that De Jong simply doesn’t want to join United but it’s a much more likely scenario that the Dutch midfielder would make the switch if the wages he’s owed were to be paid.

The transfer has turned into the saga of the summer, sagas which United have all to frequently been involved in in recent years.

With De Jong being Erik Ten Hag’s main priority in the window, United seem to have all their eggs in this basket.

United kick off their Premier League campaign in two weeks’ time and there seems to be no definitive end in sight to this deal.

Ten Hag will be hoping the resolution to the deal is around the corner and that it will end with him being reunited with his fellow countryman at Old Trafford.