Harry Maguire set to learn court date in Mykonos after Greek assault



Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is set to finally receive a date to appear in front of the Greek courts after his conviction for assault in 2020.

The England defender is expected to be informed via a letter from the authorities on the island of Syros, where appeals are heard.

The United captain’s conviction followed an altercation in Mykonos, Greece in August of 2020 while on holiday with his family.

According to The Sun, Maguire expects to receive a court summons for an appeal hearing within the next few weeks.

Despite the imminent hearing, it is believed the United defender will be unable to clear his name until at least 2023.

According to sources in Greece, Maguire will have to wait until next spring or summer before being able to clear his name in court.

The 29 year old, who married his long term girlfriend Fern Hawkins last month, was on holiday in Greece with her when he was arrested.

While there, Maguire claims he was attacked by members of the Greek police after intervening when his sister Daisy was reportedly attacked my two men.

But the authorities claim that Maguire, together with his brother Joe, attacked them.

The former Leicester man was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

But the delay in proceedings at least means that Maguire will be able to prioritise the new season ahead with United under new boss Erik ten Hag.

After a season full of woeful displays by United and Maguire’s ability coming into question, this may be just the news the skipper needed.

And with the winter World Cup soon approaching, Maguire will want to put the court date to the back of his mind and concentrate on his international duties.

