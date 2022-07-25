Manchester United sign Lucia Garcia



Manchester United Women have signed Spanish international Lucia Garcia.

The 23 year old Spanish forward has signed a two year deal taking her to the end of the 23/24 season with The Reds.

Adding some 🔥 to our frontline 🤩 Welcome to United, @Luciadelapola17 🤝#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 25, 2022

Garcia is delighted to have joined United and talking to the club media she said, “The fact that a club the size of Manchester United has put their faith in me is a dream come true.

“I already feel very much at home here. There’s a great family atmosphere at the club, which is the exact environment in which I thrive. I will give everything I have on the field to make our fans proud, and hopefully score a few goals as well!”

Garcia lined up alongside United teammate Ona Batlle in the Euros this summer and helped Spain to make it to the Quarter finals.

Garcia spent six years with Athletic Bilbao in Spain, making 161 appearances and scoring 63 goals.

Upon the striker’s arrival Marc Skinner said, “We are delighted to sign Lucía to Manchester United Women. Her addition shows the continuing commitment to our team’s progression.

“Garcia possesses wonderful agility and the 1v1 abilities that will be exciting to our fans and the league. We now look forward to embedding her into the squad over pre-season.”

It is United’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Adriana Leon, Rachel Williams and Maya Le Tissier.

Garcia will hope to start in United’s first game of the WSL season against Spurs on the 11th September.

With the addition of Garcia, United’s attacking line up is exciting, especially with Alessia Russo currently excelling at international level.

