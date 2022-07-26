Alvaro Fernandez joins Preston North End on loan



Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has joined Preston North End on loan.

The 19 year old signed a contract extension at United till 2024 before agreeing on a loan move to Preston.

Fernandez joined the club from Real Madrid in 2020 and is one of the academy’s brightest prospects.

He won the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season and collected the trophy at Old Trafford ahead of the FA Youth Cup final.

United’s official website stated: “He will be hoping to impress and receive regular game-time with the Lilywhites, who begin their Championship campaign away to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.”

“The move sees Fernandez join up with Ryan Lowe’s squad, which already includes three former Reds in Matthew Olosunde, Robbie Brady and Josh Harrop, as well as Benjamin Whiteman, who was with United up to Under-16s level.”

United are well stacked at left back, with Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles all competent options.

It made sense to send Fernandez on loan to the Championship to get him used to the hustle and bustle of English football.

The move would be of great benefit to him as he would get regular game time.

The 19 year old is an attacking full-back and models his game around Madrid legend, Marcelo.

Fernandez is extremely skilful, which makes him exciting to watch.

He has all the qualities to shine in the Premier League and could become another one of United’s academy stars.