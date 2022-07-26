Atletico Madrid President denies rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo interest



Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of leaving Manchester United are depleting day by day.

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy at United and wants to leave for Champions League football.

His super agent Jorge Mendes has tried his best to hold talks with Chelsea and Bayern Munich to get his client a move away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour due to personal issues but is now back in Manchester.

The 37 year old arrived at Carrington today to discuss his future with manager Erik ten Hag.

Reports have linked Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone a keen admirer of the player.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted Atletico Madrid President’s comments about a potential move for Ronaldo.

Enrique Cerezo stated: “I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true.”

“It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid.”

It is to be seen whether these comments are genuine or yet another ploy to keep things on the low.

Atletico have their own financial issues to resolve and will need to recuperate a lot of money before breaking the bank for Ronaldo’s wages.

Many United fans believe that there will soon be clarity over the situation so the club can start planning their transfer strategy accordingly.