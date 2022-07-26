Christian Eriksen: Danish playmaker gives his first interview as a Manchester United player



Christian Eriksen has been officially unveiled as a Manchester United player.

The Danish playmaker gave his first interview as a Red Devil, highlighting Erik ten Hag’s role in his joining United.

He mentioned ‘football’ as one of the key reasons for his decision.

Eriksen stated: “I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him, I mean I could see myself playing football in Manchester. ”

“And, at the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest. ”

“If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from, they know where the locals come from. ”

“It has a big history and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history.”

“I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play. ”

Eriksen would perfectly suit Ten Hag’s brand of football and would offer good competition to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Donny Van de Beek in the team.

The 30 year old is technically sound and a wonderful creator. His vision would help United unlock opposition defences, especially in a low block.

The Dane went on to say:

“Obviously, to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms, was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.”

“I think my style of play hopefully fits in with his ideas and, hopefully, it’s something that will connect in a good and positive way.”

“So, of course, his style of football, I think it suits me.”