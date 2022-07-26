Home » Eric Bailly wants guarantees following AS Roma interest

Eric Bailly wants guarantees following AS Roma interest

by David O'Neill
written by David O'Neill


Eric Bailly is looking for assurances over playing time at Manchester United, following interest from AS Roma.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News has reported Roma’s interest on Twitter.

“Bailly will speak to Erik ten Hag about game time – if it’s limited, he’d welcome chance to talk to Jose Mourinho if suitable offer made.”

The Portuguese manager’s interest is a long-standing one, as he pointed out:

“Bailly was Jose’s 1st signing at United in summer 2016.”

Signing the Ivorian would reunite him with Nemanja Matic, who Mourinho signed on a free transfer to reinforce his midfield in Rome, and Chris Smalling, who has impressed in the capital.

This comes as the former United boss seeks to improve his sixth-place Serie A finish and build upon a successful European campaign last season.

Since becoming the first winners of the UEFA Conference league, Roma have also signed Paulo Dybala despite interest from elsewhere.

They also signed Mile Sviliar on a free transfer and Zeki Celik from LOSC Lille.

Keeping mostly to the Bosman market has kept their total spend this summer to €7m despite the big names and, as reported by The People’s Person last week, Bailly’s price tag could be a major factor in Roma’s interest.

Despite enjoying an impressive preseason, Bailly’s injury record and propensity for momentary insanity mean that the club could let him go for less than £10m.

And the assurances he is looking for over playing time may not be realistic, with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order before considering the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Latest Top Stories...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League chances dwindle on Manchester...

Frenkie De Jong’s relationship with Erik ten Hag...

Manchester United sign Lucia Garcia

Gary Neville states Frenkie de Jong should consider...

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Manchester for talks with...

A transfer deal isn’t close between Ajax and...