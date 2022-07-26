Facundo Pellistri in line for Olympiacos switch

Manchester United have had a fairly successful pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, winning three games by a handsome margin while drawing the remaining encounter. New boss Erik ten Hag has had the chance to witness almost the entire squad at his disposal and has come to conclusions regarding a fair few.

Quite a few youngsters like Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage impressed and the Dutchman has figured out that not everybody can cut it in the Premier League this season and they need a loan spell to improve further.

Facundo Pellistri is one among them. The young Uruguayan impressed in the opening game against Liverpool and even scored the team’s fourth goal. But Ten Hag cannot guarantee him more minutes and a loan stint seems the most plausible option.

Olympiacos are one of three potential destinations for Manchester United ace Facundo Pellistri, but face competition from teams in Italy and Portugal – reports #mufc

According to Greek website SportDay, Greek champions Olympiacos have shown concrete interest in bringing the right winger to Greece as they are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

The team from Piraeus are not the only club after the Uruguay international as teams from Italy and Portugal are also interested in securing his services on loan.

The 20-year-old needs to play regularly so that he can be a part of the national team when the World Cup starts.

Pellistri needs a proper loan

The former Penarol youngster has had two separate loan stints with Alaves in the La Liga. While the first one was a moderate success, last season was a nightmare.

The Montevideo-born winger was mainly used as a substitute and was hooked early when played from the start. He returned to his parent club without notching a single goal or assist.

“I didn’t leave Alavés very happy, because I hardly played in any games,” the youngster had told Ovacion. “They never gave me a reason, but well? Every manager is different. Maybe they liked different things to what I could give them, and that’s totally respectable.”

He had also added that his next professional move would depend on which project would guarantee him more minutes because of his World Cup ambitions.

Pellistri has not yet made his debut for United but has scored twice in two consecutive pre-season appearances. But that has not been enough for him to force his way into the United first team squad.

Olympiacos will be a new opportunity for Pellistri and the Greek League might be more kind to him as compared to La Liga where United will not send him.