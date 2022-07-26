Fred vows to “carry the piano” for Manchester United artists



Fred has vowed to do the dirty work at Manchester United as he looks to establish himself in Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans.

In an interview with manutd.com, he opened up on his role in the team and how he has adapted under different managers.

“Last season, I played a bit further forward under Ralf [Rangnick]. He gave me a bit more freedom to get in the box to score and assist.”

He has shown early signs of being a danger higher up the pitch under the new boss too, scoring a delightful chip in the 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool, a game in which he was relentless in his pressing.

Subsequent matches have seen him deployed as a single pivot shielding his defence and Fred notes that his new manager “may want me more in the build-up of play.”

But regardless of the specific role Fred says his desire is “to help [his] team-mates.”

“I want to carry the piano on the pitch for them to score and help the team.”

Referring to himself as somebody who benefits the team’s artists, the Brazilian is enthusiastic about the club’s prospects in the new season.

“We’re working hard this pre-season so we can be flying when the league starts, that’s the priority.

“We’re building something great here, I hope it all works out over the season.”

With United looking to improve upon a dismal 2021/2022 season, they will need players to show a similar level commitment to Fred all over the pitch in “carrying the piano.”

As long as it’s not Alexis Sanchez playing it, we could be in for a good season.

