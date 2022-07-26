Lisandro Martinez spotted in Manchester ahead of transfer



Lisandro Martinez is in Manchester ahead of his move from Ajax.

The Argentine defender has agreed to join the Red Devils following a €55m deal struck with the Amsterdam side.

The only thing that remains is for a work permit application to be accepted, which is expected to go through without issue.

Pictures have emerged showing that the “Butcher of Amsterdam” is indeed in Manchester ahead of the return of the tour squad to Carrington.

Martinez has been staying at the Lowry hotel ahead of the deal being finalised.

He was pictured after sampling Manchester’s Italian cuisine.

“Lisandro Martinez was spotted eating at the Don Giovanni eatery in Manchester,” the tweet from @UtdDistrict reads.

“He has been staying at the Lowry Hotel as he waits for his #mufc move to be finalised.”

United had hoped that he would be available for the game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

However with his work visa taking longer than expected to go through, his integration into the team may have to wait.

On Sunday the club play Rayo Vallecano, which might also be a little on the early side, meaning that the recently arranged match against Wrexham could be Martinez’s first chance to build up match fitness.

As the game is behind-closed-doors, fans will have to wait a little longer to see their new man.

