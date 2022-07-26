Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United announcement imminent



Lisandro Martinez is set to be officially confirmed as a Manchester United player in the next 24 hours or so.

Reliable journalist Mike Verweij earlier tweeted:

“It is expected that MUFC will officially present Lisandro Martinez today (or tomorrow).”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It is expected that MUFC will officially present Lisandro Martinez today (or tomorrow). — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) July 26, 2022

Shortly after that tweet, images of the defender arriving at Carrington with fellow new recruit Christian Eriksen also surfaced.

A €55m deal was struck between the Red Devils and Ajax, with Martinez agreeing personal terms to move to the Premier League two Sundays ago.

However, player and club have had to wait for the Argentine’s work permit application to go through.

That issue now appears to have been resolved.

As such, the centre back should be training with his new teammates this week and there is a possibility of him flying out to Norway on Friday.

United have a match against Atletico Madrid in Oslo at the weekend, meaning fans might just have a chance of seeing Lisandro in action before the new season starts.

But should he remain at Carrington, Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano would be an ample opportunity to build up match fitness ahead of the Red Devil’s curtain raiser against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7th.

Nicknamed “the Butcher of Amsterdam” during his time in the Netherlands, he would bring a welcome fire to a game in which United will be out for revebge, following their 4-0 capitulation on the south coast last season.

For now, Lisandro has some time to continue his sampling of Manchester’s cuisine.

This morning he was photographed after enjoying a meal at Don Giovanni.

The Italian restaurant does not have a breakfast menu.

