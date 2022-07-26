Manchester United add Wrexham tie to list of friendlies

Manchester United have played four pre-season games so far, winning three while their last game ended in a disappointing draw. Erik ten Hag was supposed to be getting two more friendlies before the start of the Premier League to zero in on his first-choice XI but now another game has been added to the roster.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have scheduled a behind-closed-doors match against National League side Wrexham at Carrington on Wednesday.

Initially, it was expected that the match would feature United’s youngsters in action as they take on the Hollywood-owned outfit but the Dutch manager has tweaked things to help him get an idea about his new recruits.

The match is expected to feature a mix of young players as well as some senior players who are in need of minutes. This might include new boys Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez as well.

Both players have yet to officially begin training with the rest of the squad and were not part of the pre-season tour group that jetted off to Asia and Australia.

Despite having worked with the Dutch boss, both players will need to adapt quickly to what Ten Hag is trying to implement at United and get up to speed as quickly as possible with the Premier League start less than a fortnight away.

ETH narrowing in on United first XI

The former Ajax boss has had a good look at most members of the squad and a pattern has started emerging which includes the players he has begun to trust more.

Further proof will arrive in Oslo on Saturday with Ten Hag likely to pick a strong side to face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid while a second-string side will take on Rayo Vallecano a day later at Old Trafford.

Adding an extra game in midweek implies that Ten Hag wants his new recruits to be in better shape ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton. He has already reiterated that he is confident that the likes of Eriksen and Martinez will gel with the squad quite fast.

As for Wrexham, they are gearing up for the new National League campaign, which starts next week. Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Welsh side were beaten play-off semi-finalists last season after they finished second in the National League will be desperate to make the jump this season.

Fans who are desperate to catch a glimpse of their new stars will have to wait for the weekend as the Wrexham game is not planned to be broadcast on MUTV. They will have to wait for news regarding the game to trickle in.