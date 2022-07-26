Manchester United yet to make a bid for Youri Tielemans



Manchester United have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the current transfer window. However, the Red Devils are yet to make any concrete moves or an offer for the Belgian.

Today, Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has provided a key update on the transfer of Tielemans, amidst interest from both Arsenal and United.

The Foxes club chairman came out saying the club have not yet been approached regarding a potential move for the 25-year-old.

‘It’s nothing,’ Srivaddhanaprabha said when asked about Tielemans’ situation.

“There haven’t been any offers yet. There hasn’t been anything concrete or a proposition yet.”

The Belgium International has one year remaining on his current contract with the Foxes, and would leave on a free next summer should no club come in for him.

The 25-year-old has reportedly already told the club hierarchy that he is unwilling to sign a new contract and is desperate for a move to Arsenal, with the North London club said to be the most interested party in his services.

United have prioritized the purchase of Frenkie de Jong, who remains Erik ten Hag’s primary target in the midfield position and would only weigh up a move for Tielemans in the event that issues stalling the Barca midfielder’s move to Old Trafford become insurmountable.

The Foxes were willing to give the 25-year-old a significant pay rise to fend off interest from Premier League rivals but have resolved to sell their highly-rated midfielder.

North London seemed to be Tielemans’ likely destination, with Mikel Arteta hell bent on adding reinforcements to his midfield ranks. Talksport however reports that the Gunners have a major concern over the player’s lack of physicality and his ability to play in a midfield pivot.

With Arsenal cooling their interest and United clearly waiting for De Jong, it is obvious why a potential switch for the midfielder seems to have stalled.

It is unclear how Tielemans would fit at United should a move for De Jong fail to materialize. He is not an expert defensive-minded player and would require either Fred or Scott McTominay to player deeper, something both players have not particularly excelled at in recent seasons.

