Paul Pogba suffers knee injury in pre-season training for Juventus

Paul Pogba has suffered a suspected injury to his right knee in pre-season training for Juventus.

Fabrizo Romano confirmed that Pogba will not be flying to Dallas for the next leg of Juventus pre-season tour, due to the injury.

Official Juventus statement now announce Paul Pogba's injury to lateral meniscus, new medical tests to follow – he's not traveling with the squad to Dallas 🇫🇷 #Juventus Juve are trying to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey in order to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

Pogba is set to see a specialist as soon as he is back in Turin to ascertain whether surgery will be required, to resolve the issue.

Having only re-signing for Juventus two weeks ago, this early setback will come as a huge blow to the midfielder, who is now facing a delayed start to the season.

The World Cup winner will be desperate for good news from the medical tests as he looks to restart his career after his move from Manchester.

Injuries did hamper Pogba’s time at United, causing him to leave behind quite a poor absence record at the club.

An ankle issue caused Pogba to miss a huge chunk of the 2019/20 season. Hamstring issues disrupted his last two at Old Trafford, with Pogba missing nineteen games last campaign.

In fact, United fans’ last memory of Pogba is one of him limping off early at Anfield, an image which capped a truly miserable night for United, ending in a 4-0 defeat.

Pogba, who is set to turn thirty next March, will be hoping this theme doesn’t continue into a period that should represent the Frenchman at the peak of his physical powers.

United are yet to replace the World Cup winner, who, for all his faults does leave a big hole in terms of quality in United’s midfield.

With the ongoing Frenkie de Jong saga showing no signs of reaching a conclusion and the Premier League curtain raiser just over two weeks away, Erik ten Hag is looking unlikely to have a replacement in for the start of the season.