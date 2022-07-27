Alessia Russo opens up on cheeky back heel that helped England advance



Manchester United’s Alessia Russo scored an outrageous back heel goal last night to add to England’s tally as they beat Sweden 4-0.

It was a historic moment that had fans and pundits alike gaping open-mouthed at what they’d just witnessed.

Today, Russo opened up to The Athletic about the cheeky skill and what it meant to her.

“I just swung a foot and luckily it went in,” she laughed.

The super-sub’s back heel, which nutmegged the Swedish keeper, was the Lionesses’ 3rd goal of the night and secured their spot in the final of the competition.

Despite impressing throughout the tournament, Russo played it down.

“To be honest, I missed the first one, we were actually working on cutbacks in training the other day,” Russo said.

“Once it fell back to me I thought, ‘What’s the quickest route for me to get this ball in the back of the net?’

“I should have scored in the first place, so I just swung a foot at it and luckily it hit the back of the net.

“I don’t normally score backheels and I don’t think you’ll see one again, I’ll take it for now.”

Many hailed it as the goal of the tournament and it may well be!

England will face Germany or France in the final on Sunday depending on the outcome of tonight’s semi-final but Sarina Wiegman’s side is having the time of their life at this tournament.







