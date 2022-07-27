Atletico Madrid fans issue statement rejecting Cristiano Ronaldo



Atletico Madrid fans have issued a statement rejecting any possible signing of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the statement by the fans, they totally reject the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and issue an ultimatum to the Spanish giants to not consider any potential switch for the forward.

In the brutal statement, Ronaldo is labelled by the Atletico fans as a player in ‘steep decline’ and one who would never receive their affection.

“Even in the highly unlikely hypothetical case that a player in steep decline such as Cristiano Ronaldo could guarantee us a trophy, we wouldn’t accept his signing,” the statement reads.

“The sense of being a part of our Atlético feeling isn’t within his reach.”

“Unfortunately for him, and as such he could never receive our affection or recognition.

The statement goes on to pressure Diego Simeone’s club to refrain from any consideration of a transfer that would bring the 37-year-old to the Metropolitano Stadium.

“We ask the club to reject his possible signing if it has indeed been considered at any time.”

The statement comes as the latest blow to the Portuguese captain, in his attempts to engineer a move away from Old Trafford. The player and his superagent Jorge Mendes have so far been unable to find any top European club willing to add him to their ranks.

Just yesterday, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo shut down any likelihood of Ronaldo being a player for the Los Colchoneros, saying, “it’s definitely not true.”

The highest official goalscorer in the history of men’s football flew back to England with his agent for talks with Ten Hag, who reportedly reiterated his desire to keep him. The manager is said to view him as central to his plans for the upcoming season. The meeting with the club hierarchy ended in an impasse, with Ronaldo still intent on leaving the Theatre of Dreams less than a year after his sensational return.

The 37-year-old was present at the training ground today, as United played a closed-doors match against Wrexham. According to the Telegraph, Ronaldo played no part in the game and simply watched on.







