Christian Eriksen yet to decide Manchester United shirt number

Christian Eriksen is yet to decide on his Manchester United shirt number for the upcoming season.

The Mirror reports the Dane is holding fire on announcing his shirt number, having worn the number 23 at Spurs and 21 at most recent club, Brentford.

Although it’s unusual for the player to not have their number revealed on at the same time of their transfer, there may be a logical reason to this delay.

These days, shirt numbers are often transformed into brands, making players synonymous with their chosen number.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand is arguably the biggest example of this. So much so that the Portuguese superstar shifted Edinson Cavani out of the shirt on his return to Old Trafford last summer.

The relevance here is Frenkie de Jong, whose favourite number is 21, which he wears for club and country.

“I feel comfortable with that number. It is nice that it also gives people a way of recognising me,” De Jong has stated.

With United continuing to pursue the transfer of the Dutchman, leaving the number free may provide further indication the United hierarchy feel the deal will be done.

The number 21 is proving to be sought after at United, with Lisandro Martinez also turning out in it last season at Ajax.

However, Martinez shouldn’t provide a threat to the shirt, with it being more likely the Argentine will step into the number 6, vacated by Paul Pogba.

Other available options for Eriksen are 13, 14, 15 and Bruno Fernandes‘ old number, 18. Fernandes has since stepped into his favoured number 8, previously held by Juan Mata.

An official announcement will be just around the corner, with the Premier League season kicking off a week on Saturday.

Whatever the outcome of shirt numbers, Erik ten Hag would love the number 21 to represent him delivering United’s 21st league title.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

Simeone and Atletico. It’s personal. Everyone’s buzzing. Get ready for the game with the United Matchday Mag.