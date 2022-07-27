Christian Eriksen’s reunion with Brandon Williams at Manchester United

Christian Eriksen and Brandon Williams met for the first time since Norwich City’s match against Brentford back in March, when Williams was on loan at the East Anglian club.
In that encounter, Williams was brought to the ground by the Dane, eliciting a flash of fury from the academy graduate.
Shaping up to confront his adversary in heated fashion, Williams suddenly realised who that adversary was.
Eriksen was starting his first match since suffering his on-field cardiac arrest in the Euros.
The anger disappeared from the fullback, as he instead decided to hug him as they lay on the ground.
“It was brilliant!” former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Williams’ reaction was fantastic – it’s Eriksen, I can’t be mad at Eriksen!”
In the video that emerged of them meeting yesterday, the two appear to have been happy to see each other.
After an uncharacteristically vertical embrace, Eriksen comments on his work visa hold-up to Williams’ amusement before the Englishmen adds “It’s good to have you.”
If you know, you know 😉
🏴 @BranWilliams 🤝 @ChrisEriksen8 🇩🇰#MUFC pic.twitter.com/G8qGdLZx8N
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022
But Williams may need sweeter words to win over the Denmark international, if Eriksen’s retort to MUTV is anything to go by.
When a reporter said, “Obviously we’re aware of the connection with Brandon Williams with what happened last season” – Eriksen interjected, “What, we call that a connection?!”
— xlv (@shadadzai) July 26, 2022
Oh dear. We’re sure they’ll work it out.
He did chuckle when reminded of the “cuddle” by the reporter at least.
