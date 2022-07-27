Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant to leave Manchester United after talks with club reach an impasse



Cristiano Ronaldo is still adamant about leaving Manchester United despite talks holding face-to-face talks with Erik ten Hag and the management.

The 37 year old arrived at Carrington yesterday to discuss his future with the club.

As per Duncan Castles (The Times), Ronaldo has made his stance on leaving very clear.

United are said to have granted his agent permission to seek a viable destination for his client, but remain firm on their public stance that Ronaldo is not for sale.

The club reiterated his importance for the team’s future ambitions of competing at the highest level and tried to convince him to change his mind.

Ten Hag is keen on working with the Portuguese and has him in his plans for next season.

From Ronaldo’s point of view, he is desperate to play Champions League football and has his reasons why he wants a move away from Old Trafford.

The report states: “First, Ronaldo wants to complete a 20th consecutive season in Europe’s premier club competition, further embellishing the records he already holds for appearances (183), goals (140) and assists (42).”

“Second, there are personal reasons for moving his young family from Manchester after Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez tragically lost a son during childbirth in April.”

“Ronaldo hopes that United will be persuaded to relinquish the second season of an initial two-year deal agreed with them last summer.”

According to Manu Sainz (Diario AS), Ronaldo has slim chances of joining Chelsea or Bayern Munich. But a move to Napoli could be a possibility.

Italian journalist Mirko Calamme claims: “For Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Napoli, head coach Luciano Spalletti has to give the approval.” Sainz confirmed the same.

While it would be a surprising move, Ronaldo would suit the slow pace of the Serie A.

He has experience of playing in the Italian league and would improve Napoli’s chances of challenging for the title.