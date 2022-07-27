Cristiano Ronaldo’s future unclear after Manchester United talks



Cristiano’s Ronaldo’s showdown talks over his Manchester United future yesterday ended in an impasse.

The Portugal captain arrived at Carrington armed with super-agent Jorge Mendes as he continues to push for an exit.

Citing a determination to play Champions League football this season, Ronaldo held firm in his ambitions to leave Old Trafford.

The Telegraph reports that “not even the presence of Sir Alex Ferguson could help reach a breakthrough” although the club maintain that the legendary manager was present at Carrington for a pre-scheduled board meeting.

CEO Richard Arnold and Football Director John Murtough met with the forward for the first time since his truancy began at the start of the month.

They were equally unrelenting in their position that Ronaldo would not be going anywhere this window.

According to The Athletic, the talismanic striker underwent the standard medical and fitness tests required of returning players after the meeting.

That would at least suggest that the meeting ended somewhat amicably, despite the disagreement.

Erik ten Hag also met Ronaldo for the first time since his intentions to leave became public.

The new manager has been insistent that last season’s top goalscorer remains central to his plans in the coming season, even suggesting that the club could trigger an extension clause in his contract.

However the number seven’s refusal to report to training until yesterday has seen him fall way behind his teammates in terms of preparation.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have shown early signs of forming an exciting fluid attacking trident out on tour.

Whether Ronaldo is willing to work his way back into the team remains to be seen.

But with Atletico Madrid declaring a move “practically impossible” it does not look like he has much of a choice, as his options continue to dwindle.

Whether that is actually a good thing for Manchester United is a matter for debate.







