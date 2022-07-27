Juventus line up Anthony Martial as Alvaro Morata alternative

From being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United to now being considered to be a key figure in Erik ten Hag’s plans, Anthony Martial has certainly come a long way in a short span of time.

When Ten Hag took over, he had promised to give each and every under-performing player a clean slate to prove themselves once again. And the Dutch coach was true to his word and one of the biggest beneficiaries was the French striker.

Two lacklustre seasons including a disastrous loan spell at Sevilla meant the Frenchman was short of suitors and United were destined to lose him on the cheap.

Juventus will look to #CFC's Timo Werner or #MUFC's Anthony Martial if they can't wrap up a deal for main target Alvaro Morata, reports Sky in Italy… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3pk4sDkCnA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2022

But credit to the France international as he took his chance with aplomb and scored thrice in four games and impressed with his overall play including his running and pressing.

Reports even stated how the former Ajax boss wanted to begin the Premier League season with Martial playing as the lone striker up top and thought he had a lot to offer and could improve even further.

“I’m sure he can come back even better. I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player,” Ten hag was quoted as saying during the Australia leg of the pre-season tour.

Juventus in for Martial

His pre-season form has suddenly alerted clubs to his undoubted talent and now reports have emerged stating that Serie A giants Juventus have placed him on their wish list as they search for striker options.

Juventus’ primary target is Alvaro Morata but they are also scouring the market for alternatives in case a low fee cannot be agreed with Atletico Madrid.

Sky Sports have reported that the resurgent United star and Chelsea’s Timo Werner have been shortlisted by the Old Lady. The Blues are open to letting their striker leave.

Morata spent two years with the Bianconeri before returning back to his parent club in Spain. The Turin outfit had a buy option in their contract with the Spanish striker worth £29.7million but opted to pass on it as they wanted to negotiate an even lesser fee.

Martial has been informed by United that he will not be sold after his pre-season exploits impressed the new manager as well as with the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future.

The fans want to see the former Monaco star finally fulfill his undoubted potential at Old Trafford and it is up to the 26-year-old to make good on his promise.