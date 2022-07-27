Lisandro Martinez signing announced by Man United



Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The club had previously announced the agreement with Ajax but had been waiting for international clearance to come through before confirming the deal.

A statement on manutd.com said that Martinez was “signing a contract until June 2027, with the option to extend for a further year.

The article quotes Martinez as saying “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.”

United’s director of football was quoted as saying Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik’s squad.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for.”

The Argentinian international was ajax’s player of the year last season as they clinched their third Eredivisie title in succession.

The fact that he was the first player Erik ten Hag brought from his old club speaks volumes about the regard in which the manager holds him.

The battle for centre back places has never been hotter, with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones also vying for places.

So far in pre-season, Ten Hag has stuck to a back four, suggesting only two berths will normally be available.

Martinez could make his debut behind closed doors today as United take on Wrexham.

If not, he could feature against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Oslo or on Sunday at Old Trafford, against Rayo Vallecano.

That might be a baptism of fire, if Rayo complete the transfer of the infamous Diego Costa in time for the game.







