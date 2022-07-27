Manchester United 4-1 Wrexham: Christian Eriksen on the scoresheet as Reds register a comfortable win



Manchester United came out 4-1 winners in the behind-closed-doors pre-season match against Wrexham.

New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen were in action, as the latter scored a beautiful free-kick to open his account for United.

Erik ten Hag decided to play a young squad consisting of Zidane Iqbal, James Garner, Matej Kovar and Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong.

Mejbri is said to have played in the false nine position.

Eriksen, Garnacho, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo were on the scoresheet as United thumped four past the League Two side.

Iqbal is expected to stay with the squad this season after impressing Ten Hag in pre-season

Couple updates from the Wrexham game

– #MUFC's goals were scored by Eriksen, Amad, Garnacho and Alex Telles

– Eriksen's goal was a free kick

– The game was originally supposed to be played by the youth team but Ten Hag wanted to give some first team players more minutes — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 27, 2022

Ten Hag’s original plan was to just play a youth team but later decided to include a bunch of first-team players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was on the sidelines watching, is said to be excited by the high-quality signings of Eriksen and Martinez.

David De Gea welcomed the two players by posting a selfie on social media.

Look whose in the building 👀

Welcome to @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/weswKUbj6C — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 27, 2022

United’s transfer policy thus far aligns well with Ten Hag’s philosophy.

They have given the manager complete control over signings this summer and it is a drastic change from what United fans are used to.

The club is focussing on signing more technical players which fits in with the manager’s style of play.

There remains a lot of work to be done, especially in midfield, so Man Utd must not give up on Frenkie de Jong.

An additional forward is necessary especially to give necessary depth to the attacking department.